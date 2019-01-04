Contrasting BNCCORP (BNCC) and Webster Financial (WBS)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Webster Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 11.12% N/A N/A Webster Financial 25.77% 12.36% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BNCCORP and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 1 5 4 0 2.30

Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BNCCORP and Webster Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $50.94 million 1.40 $4.88 million N/A N/A Webster Financial $1.17 billion 3.89 $255.43 million $2.59 19.10

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Risk & Volatility

BNCCORP has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BNCCORP does not pay a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Webster Financial beats BNCCORP on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2018, it operated 167 banking centers and 334 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

