Contrasting Cincinnati Bell (CBB) & Koninklijke KPN (KKPNY)

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Koninklijke KPN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell $1.29 billion 0.32 $35.10 million ($0.08) -103.00 Koninklijke KPN $7.34 billion 1.65 $545.93 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bell.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cincinnati Bell and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell 0 2 1 0 2.33 Koninklijke KPN 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cincinnati Bell presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 98.22%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Dividends

Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cincinnati Bell does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell -3.98% N/A -0.91% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Koninklijke KPN shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Cincinnati Bell on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides professional services, such as consulting, staffing, installation, and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers various services, including hardware and software components management services; cloud-based audio, video, and Web conferencing services; cloud call center and call recording application services; cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology (ICT) services in the Netherlands, the Americas, and internationally. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; and network related ICT solutions to business customers, as well as operates an IP-based infrastructure for international wholesale customers. The company also provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial sectors; and a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, cloud, security, data network, and data center services for small, medium-sized, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners; and voice termination and data services for fixed and mobile operators, as well as voice-over-broadband. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1852 and is based in The Hague, the Netherlands.

