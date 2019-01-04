Contrasting Green Earth Technologies (GETG) and Huntsman (HUN)

Green Earth Technologies (OTCMKTS:GETG) and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Green Earth Technologies alerts:

This table compares Green Earth Technologies and Huntsman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A Huntsman 9.88% 22.96% 8.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Earth Technologies and Huntsman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huntsman $8.36 billion 0.60 $636.00 million $2.48 8.49

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than Green Earth Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Green Earth Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Huntsman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Green Earth Technologies has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntsman has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Earth Technologies and Huntsman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Earth Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Huntsman 1 5 6 0 2.42

Huntsman has a consensus price target of $33.39, indicating a potential upside of 58.54%.

Dividends

Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Green Earth Technologies does not pay a dividend. Huntsman pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Huntsman beats Green Earth Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Earth Technologies

Green Earth Technologies, Inc. creates, develops, markets, sells, and distributes bio-based performance and cleaning products to the oil and gas well service, automotive aftermarket, outdoor power equipment, and marine markets worldwide. The company offers well services products, including well stimulation, sump remediation, and surface washing agents, as well as storage tank, oil field rig, and equipment cleaners; and performance products, such as motor oils, racing oils, engine oils, fuel stabilizers, and other lubricants. It also provides outdoor power equipment and cleaning chemicals comprising pressure washer equipment, multipurpose-multi surface cleaner, foam and oxy foam blaster, and grill and surface cleaner, as well as concrete cleaner and degreaser, siding and all purpose cleaner, and mold and mildew stain remover; and automotive appearance products consisting of car wash, wheel cleaner and brake dust shield, tire shine, glass cleaner, interior protectant, and rain repellent and anti-fog products. The company sells its products under the G-CLEAN, Well Wake-UP, G-OIL, and G-MARINE brands. It sells its products directly, as well as through distribution agreements with wholesalers, contractual arrangements with independent sales and marketing professionals, and the Internet. The company serves home centers, mass retail outlets, automotive stores, and equipment manufacturers. Green Earth Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines, maleic anhydrides, surfactants, linear alkyl-benzene, ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based polymers formulations; high performance thermoset resins and curing agents; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The company's products are used in various applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Earth Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Earth Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.