Contrasting Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) & Archrock Partners (APLP)

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) and Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and Archrock Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners $488.74 million 1.69 $85.68 million $1.64 6.72 Archrock Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summit Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Archrock Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and Archrock Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners -2.92% 11.70% 4.00% Archrock Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and Archrock Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners 1 4 5 0 2.40 Archrock Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.34%. Archrock Partners has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Archrock Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Archrock Partners is more favorable than Summit Midstream Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Archrock Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Archrock Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Summit Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.9%. Archrock Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share. Summit Midstream Partners pays out 140.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Archrock Partners beats Summit Midstream Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services. It operates in five unconventional resource basins, including the Appalachian Basin, which comprises the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations in southeastern Ohio, and the Marcellus Shale formation in northern West Virginia; the Williston Basin that consists of the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in northwestern North Dakota; the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in north-central Texas; the Piceance Basin that comprises the Mesaverde formation, and the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in western Colorado and eastern Utah; and the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in northeastern Colorado. The company serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Summit Midstream Partners, LP was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Archrock Partners

Archrock Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas contract operations services to customers in the United States. The company's contract operations services primarily include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers. It serves companies engaged in various aspects of the oil and natural gas industry, including oil and natural gas producers, processors, gatherers, transporters, and storage providers. The company markets its services through sales and field service personnel. Archrock General Partner, L.P. operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Exterran Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Archrock Partners, L.P. in November 2015. Archrock Partners, L.P. was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.