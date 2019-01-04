Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 250.36% from the company’s current price.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

CRBP opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

