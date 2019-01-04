Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Corcept is making a good progress with its Cushing's syndrome drug, Korlym. Efforts to expand Korlym’s label are encouraging and should boost the drug’s commercial potential significantly. The company is also attempting to develop its pipeline with its most advanced candidate, relacorilant (CORT125134), which is currently under evaluation in a phase II study for Cushing's syndrome. A successful development of its pipeline candidates will further boost the company’s portfolio and lead to increased sales. However, Corcept’s share price movement shows that the stock has underperformed in the past one year. Moreover, the company is solely dependent on Korlym for growth. Additionally, a decline in Korlym sales will hinder the company’s growth prospects in the future quarters.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CORT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.81. 24,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,400. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.42 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 63.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $109,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,273,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 966,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,847.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 317,428 shares of company stock worth $4,089,564 and sold 318,115 shares worth $5,958,646. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 294,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

