Corning Incorporated (GLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.78.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. Corning has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $143,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,766. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 432,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

