Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OFC. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.86.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.30. 620,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,073. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.45 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $110,941.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $49,969.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,115.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,853 shares of company stock valued at $411,043. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.