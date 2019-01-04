CorVel Co. (CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $61,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $62,260.00.

On Friday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $123,080.00.

On Monday, December 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $60,220.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $120,260.00.

On Friday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $125,120.00.

On Friday, December 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $130,120.00.

On Monday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,100 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $333,642.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $132,420.00.

On Monday, December 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $130,040.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $60.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.66. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $70.73.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.18 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 24.51%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

