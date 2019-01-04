Cott (COT) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cott and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.76.

Shares of NYSE:COT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 47,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,100. Cott has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Cott had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cott will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cott news, Director Graham W. Savage sold 7,879 shares of Cott stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $118,027.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,935.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham W. Savage sold 12,411 shares of Cott stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $187,157.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cott by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,907,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,562,000 after purchasing an additional 889,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cott by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,294,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,211,000 after buying an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Cott by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,294,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,211,000 after buying an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 852.6% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,987,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,850 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,342,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

