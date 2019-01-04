Coty (COTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Coty has lagged the industry in the past three months due to continued weakness in its Consumer Beauty unit, which along with supply-chain hurdles marred first-quarter fiscal 2019 results. During the quarter, revenues missed the consensus mark due to supply-chain hurdles in all divisions. In fact, the Consumer Beauty unit also saw underlying weakness, owing to soft mass beauty categories, competition and weakness in some developed markets. The unit is also expected to remain soft in the second quarter. Nonetheless, management expects reverting to LFL sales growth in Luxury and Professional Beauty units, which witnessed underlying growth in the first quarter on the back of robust innovations and solid demand. Moreover, the company is on track with saving efforts, which provided some cushion to operating income. Also, Coty is making solid efforts to solve the supply-chain woes, though full recovery is expected in the fiscal third quarter.”

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on Coty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Coty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Coty stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 3,668,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,687,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Laubies acquired 2,308,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,060,404.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,308,447 shares in the company, valued at $20,060,404.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab acquired 5,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $48,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,508,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,176,484.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,023,447 shares of company stock valued at $97,704,004. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coty by 160.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 301,094 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Coty by 12.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 125,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Coty by 791.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 250,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coty by 43.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,742,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,046,000 after buying an additional 3,868,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,208,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.