Coty Inc (COTY) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,821,606 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 66,644,722 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,878,992 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab purchased 1,470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,568,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 299,578,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,105,318.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,023,447 shares of company stock worth $97,704,004. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Coty by 2,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

