Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Receives $167.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.75 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 42,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $7,236,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,017 shares of company stock valued at $91,624,466. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 11,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $141.63 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.