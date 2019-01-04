Credence Coin (CRDNC) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00

Credence Coin (CURRENCY:CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Credence Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credence Coin has a total market capitalization of $20,076.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Credence Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credence Coin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Credence Coin Profile

Credence Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. Credence Coin’s total supply is 9,227,006 coins and its circulating supply is 3,427,006 coins. Credence Coin’s official website is credence-coin.com. Credence Coin’s official Twitter account is @credencecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credence Coin Coin Trading

Credence Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credence Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credence Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credence Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

