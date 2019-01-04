Credit Suisse AG Has $1.13 Million Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP W Virginia Walker sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $122,157.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,127.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

