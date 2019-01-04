Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,495 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $807,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 150,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 681,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,994,000 after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,312,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,117,000 after purchasing an additional 120,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.83 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.03. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.25 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 28.75%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

