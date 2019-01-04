Cree, Inc. (CREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on Cree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.96 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JMP Securities set a $46.00 target price on Cree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 target price on Cree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Cree stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.20 and a beta of 0.44. Cree has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.32 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cree will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cree by 245.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,187,858 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,250 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cree by 168.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,666 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 831,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,800,582 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $490,550,000 after acquiring an additional 699,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cree by 60.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,186 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $76,330,000 after acquiring an additional 690,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cree during the third quarter worth about $25,886,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

