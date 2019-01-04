CRH Medical (CRHM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation offers products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases primarily in the United States. The company provides the CRH O’Regan System, a single use, disposable and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades I – IV. It distributes the CRH O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to physicians. The company utilizes Web-based platform to connect doctors with patients as well as educating its install base of physicians. It also offers anesthesia services. CRH Medical Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of CRHM stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,700. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHM. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 300,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 46.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

