Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRSP. restated a hold rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.19.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,358. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 3.46. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 331.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 72,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $2,177,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe acquired 22,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $513,514.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 153,682 shares of company stock worth $3,700,718. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

