Critical Comparison: Lighting Science Group (LSCG) and Acuity Brands (AYI)

Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG) and Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lighting Science Group and Acuity Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lighting Science Group N/A N/A N/A Acuity Brands 9.50% 20.30% 11.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lighting Science Group and Acuity Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lighting Science Group $52.70 million 0.03 -$15.59 million N/A N/A Acuity Brands $3.68 billion 1.21 $349.60 million $8.22 13.56

Acuity Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Lighting Science Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Acuity Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 91.4% of Lighting Science Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Acuity Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lighting Science Group has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acuity Brands has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lighting Science Group and Acuity Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lighting Science Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Acuity Brands 2 5 5 0 2.25

Acuity Brands has a consensus target price of $154.89, suggesting a potential upside of 38.98%. Given Acuity Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acuity Brands is more favorable than Lighting Science Group.

Dividends

Acuity Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lighting Science Group does not pay a dividend. Acuity Brands pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Acuity Brands beats Lighting Science Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lighting Science Group Company Profile

Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source. The company also provides biological lighting products, which include Good Night and Good Day circadian replacement lamps, VividGro grow light product, MyNature Coastal lamps and outdoor luminaires, and MyNature Grow lighting lamps and high bay luminaires. It serves Residential and office, Retail and hospitality, Government-owned and private infrastructure, and School and university markets through branded and co-branded private label programs, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Lighting Science Group Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides light emitting diode drivers, power supplies, modular wiring, sensors, glass, and inverters, as well as services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, eldoLED, Distech Controls, nLight, ROAM, Sensor Switch, Power Sentry, IOTA, and Atrius brands. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, national accounts, system integrators, utility distributors, value-added resellers, digital retailers, government entities and municipalities, lighting showrooms, developers, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies, as well as the new construction, renovation, and maintenance and repair markets. The company sells its products through independent sales agents, electrical distributors, system integrators, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

