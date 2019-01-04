Critical Comparison: QTS Realty Trust (QTS) and BRT Apartments (BRT)

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QTS Realty Trust -5.49% 0.40% 0.17% BRT Apartments 19.87% 8.40% 2.16%

Volatility & Risk

QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of QTS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QTS Realty Trust and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QTS Realty Trust 0 4 10 0 2.71 BRT Apartments 0 0 2 0 3.00

QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $46.42, suggesting a potential upside of 31.79%. BRT Apartments has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.76%. Given QTS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QTS Realty Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and BRT Apartments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QTS Realty Trust $446.51 million 4.02 $1.28 million $2.76 12.76 BRT Apartments $119.64 million 1.53 $23.77 million $0.97 12.01

BRT Apartments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QTS Realty Trust. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QTS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. QTS Realty Trust pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QTS Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

QTS Realty Trust beats BRT Apartments on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications. QTS' Critical Facilities Management (CFM) provides increased efficiency and greater performance for third-party data center owners and operators. QTS owns, operates or manages 26 data centers and supports more than 1,000 Core customers primarily in North America.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that primarily owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

