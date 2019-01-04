Critical Comparison: Tribune (TRCO) & Television Francaise 1 (TVFCF)

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) and Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tribune alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tribune and Television Francaise 1, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tribune 1 1 4 0 2.50 Television Francaise 1 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tribune presently has a consensus price target of $40.20, indicating a potential downside of 10.96%. Given Tribune’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tribune is more favorable than Television Francaise 1.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tribune and Television Francaise 1’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tribune $1.85 billion 2.14 $194.11 million $1.41 32.02 Television Francaise 1 $2.28 billion 0.72 N/A N/A N/A

Tribune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Television Francaise 1.

Profitability

This table compares Tribune and Television Francaise 1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tribune 31.69% 7.72% 3.20% Television Francaise 1 N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Tribune shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Tribune shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tribune pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Television Francaise 1 does not pay a dividend. Tribune pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Tribune has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Television Francaise 1 has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tribune beats Television Francaise 1 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tribune

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company also operates Antenna TV and THIS TV digital multicast networks; a production studio; Screener, an entertainment Website; and WGN 720 AM, a radio station in Chicago. It owns and operates 42 local television stations. The company was formerly known as Tribune Company and changed its name to Tribune Media Company in July 2014. Tribune Media Company was founded in 1847 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Television Francaise 1

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms. It also operates TV Breizh, a pay-TV channel to access gold series and iconic TV heroes; HISTOIRE, a channel that broadcasts documentaries, magazine programmes, docu-reality programmes, and historical films; Ushuaïa TV, a nature, mankind, and planet channel; and Serieclub, a theme channel. In addition, this segment produces magazine programmes, games, entertainment and reality TV programmes, sporting events, sports round-ups, advertising spots, special operations, short programmes, and animations, as well as corporate films; and co-produces and buys feature films, as well as acquires broadcasting rights for the TF1 channels. The company's Studios & Entertainment segment operates NEWEN Studios that produces and distributes audiovisual content in the areas of fiction, TV shows, and animation, as well as scripted reality, drama, and digital; and TF1 Studio to initiate, co-produce, or acquire new cinema projects, showcase films, and support talent throughout the value chain, such as cinema/e-cinema releases, video, VOD, and TV/SVOD sales. This segment is also involved in the creating, exploiting, and distributing activities in the areas of music, entertainment, licenses, games/toys, and collections, as well as broadcasting teleshopping programmes. Télévision Française 1 SA was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.