Critical Contrast: CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) & RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and RLJ Lodging Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW $1.14 billion 2.97 $524.66 million $2.34 7.73 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.36 billion 2.14 $74.83 million $2.40 6.91

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW 50.69% 12.52% 2.05% RLJ Lodging Trust 9.23% 5.34% 2.60%

Risk & Volatility

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and RLJ Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW 0 2 3 0 2.60 RLJ Lodging Trust 1 4 3 0 2.25

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW presently has a consensus target price of $18.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.34%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.62%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW.

Dividends

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

