Critical Contrast: Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) & Oconee Federal Financial (OFED)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.44%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Oconee Federal Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $46.27 million 1.39 $4.28 million $0.68 16.03 Oconee Federal Financial $18.41 million 7.79 $3.03 million N/A N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 9.26% 5.92% 0.55% Oconee Federal Financial 16.19% 3.57% 0.62%

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Oconee Federal Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking products and services primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans. It maintains a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

