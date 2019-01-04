Critical Contrast: Industrias Bachoco (IBA) versus Yuhe International (YUII)

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) and Yuhe International (OTCMKTS:YUII) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Industrias Bachoco has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yuhe International has a beta of 4.33, indicating that its stock price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Industrias Bachoco pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Yuhe International does not pay a dividend. Industrias Bachoco pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Industrias Bachoco and Yuhe International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrias Bachoco 7.35% 11.99% 8.63% Yuhe International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Industrias Bachoco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Yuhe International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Industrias Bachoco and Yuhe International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrias Bachoco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yuhe International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Industrias Bachoco and Yuhe International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrias Bachoco $2.95 billion 0.68 $262.25 million $4.93 8.13 Yuhe International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Industrias Bachoco has higher revenue and earnings than Yuhe International.

Summary

Industrias Bachoco beats Yuhe International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. The company also produces and distributes chicken, turkey, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats. It sells its products through wholesalers and retailers, as well as directly to supermarkets and food-service operators. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Celaya, Mexico. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Robinson Bours Family Trust.

About Yuhe International

Yuhe International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in supplying day-old chickens raised for meat production or broilers in the People's Republic of China. It purchases baby parent breeding stocks from primary breeder farms, raises them for hatching eggs, and sells live day-old broilers. The company also supplies chicken feed stock. The company has 43 breeder farms with 28 in operation and 3 hatcheries with a total annual capacity of 3.15 million sets of breeders and 160 hatchers. It serves integrated chicken companies, broiler raising companies, and individual broiler raisers through third party distributors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China.

