Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $13.00 target price on Cross Country Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $265.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 150.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

