Crown (CCK) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Crown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.56.

CCK stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.62. 22,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,756. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. Crown has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Crown by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 676,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after buying an additional 406,434 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

