Crypto.com Price Hits $2.72 on Top Exchanges (MCO)

Crypto.com (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Crypto.com has a total market cap of $42.98 million and approximately $86.14 million worth of Crypto.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto.com has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Crypto.com token can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00070190 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, DDEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto.com alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.02265364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00157110 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00199296 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026027 BTC.

Crypto.com Token Profile

Crypto.com was first traded on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. Crypto.com’s official website is crypto.com. Crypto.com’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. The Reddit community for Crypto.com is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com

Crypto.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Gate.io, Binance, Coinrail, OKEx, Livecoin, Bithumb, HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bit-Z, DDEX, EXX, IDEX, BigONE, LATOKEN, Coinnest and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.