CryptoSoul (SOUL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29,445.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $84,335.00 and $29,445.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.02298607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00157087 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00199707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026547 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026523 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,207,080 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.