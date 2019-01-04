Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,006.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,472.7% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. ValuEngine lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

