Curis (CRIS) Shares Up 18.8%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shot up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82. 704,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 528,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRIS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Curis had a negative return on equity of 299.20% and a negative net margin of 316.98%. The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Curis by 780.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 65,554 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Curis by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 145,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

