Curtiss-Wright (CW) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

NYSE CW traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $101.70. 3,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,889. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $95.23 and a one year high of $143.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $595.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $610,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,542,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner bought 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.16 per share, with a total value of $50,365.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,050.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $1,058,055. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $182,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

