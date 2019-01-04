CUSHING RENAISS/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (SZC)

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1367 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

About CUSHING RENAISS/COM

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

