Cytokinetics (CYTK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CYTK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 6,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,800. The stock has a market cap of $345.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.05. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $79,530 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,892,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 71,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 351.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 359,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 91.4% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

