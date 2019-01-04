CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTMX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.47.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $679.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.84.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.03% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $187,890 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 739.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,327,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after purchasing an additional 900,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 773,080 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,661,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,755,000 after purchasing an additional 716,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

