CytRx (CYTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytRx in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTR remained flat at $$0.53 on Wednesday. 15,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,881. CytRx has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.71.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CytRx will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CytRx stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of CytRx worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

