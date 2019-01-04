Daniel David Tempesta Sells 7,500 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $97,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel David Tempesta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

On Thursday, November 1st, Daniel David Tempesta sold 9,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $155,160.00.

Shares of NUAN opened at $13.35 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $536.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nuance Communications by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/daniel-david-tempesta-sells-7500-shares-of-nuance-communications-inc-nuan-stock.html.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.