Daniel David Tempesta Sells 7,500 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $97,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Daniel David Tempesta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 1st, Daniel David Tempesta sold 9,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $155,160.00.
Shares of NUAN opened at $13.35 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $536.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nuance Communications by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.
About Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.
