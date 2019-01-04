Daqo New Energy (DQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Daqo New Energy stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $246.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.33. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $72.50.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.68. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 45.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 87.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.