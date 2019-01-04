Datacoin (DTC) Hits Market Cap of $24,270.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $24,270.00 and $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00023475 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00027896 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004390 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00029727 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00133877 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 34,777,999 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.