Dekeloil Public (DKL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Dekeloil Public Ltd (LON:DKL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 236073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Separately, VSA Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dekeloil Public in a report on Friday, December 21st.

About Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL)

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

