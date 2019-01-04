Delek US (DK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of DK traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Delek US has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $60,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1,712.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.