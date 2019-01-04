DHT (DHT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DHT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. DNB Markets lowered DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DHT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.80 million, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. DHT has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.07 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in DHT by 185.4% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,581,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DHT by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,498,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,942,000 after acquiring an additional 689,652 shares in the last quarter. Saya Management LP boosted its holdings in DHT by 76.5% in the third quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 1,562,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 677,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 18.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,605,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 571,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,598,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 565,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

