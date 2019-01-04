Diageo (DEO) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI) Financial Survey

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diageo and Willamette Valley Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 0 4 6 0 2.60 Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diageo currently has a consensus target price of $160.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Diageo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diageo is more favorable than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diageo and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $24.83 billion 3.39 $4.07 billion $6.35 21.75 Willamette Valley Vineyards $20.85 million 1.66 $2.99 million N/A N/A

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Profitability

This table compares Diageo and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards 14.88% 11.63% 5.46%

Dividends

Diageo pays an annual dividend of $4.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Willamette Valley Vineyards does not pay a dividend. Diageo pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diageo has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Diageo has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diageo beats Willamette Valley Vineyards on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No. 1, Black & White, Shui Jing Fang, Grand Old Parr, Ypióca, Lagavulin, Cîroc, Bulleit Bourbon, Ron Zacapa Centenario XO, The Singleton of Glen Ord, Casamigos, Talisker, Tanqueray, and Guinness. The company also provides adult beverages and non-alcoholic products. Diageo plc was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label. It owns and leases approximately 913 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products directly through sales at the winery; and mailing lists, as well as through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

