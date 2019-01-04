Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.78

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 109107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.74 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,632 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 150.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,254 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 775,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 61.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,461,129 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after buying an additional 2,088,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter worth about $1,919,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

