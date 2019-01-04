DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report $216.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.94 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $207.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $857.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.24 million to $861.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $899.97 million, with estimates ranging from $859.88 million to $922.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $220.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.40 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.45%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,399,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,388 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 96.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,584,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,519 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,512,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,517,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,814,000 after acquiring an additional 703,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,517,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,814,000 after acquiring an additional 703,803 shares during the last quarter.

DRH stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 85,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

