Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will announce $2.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.52 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 39.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,410,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $156,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,282 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 74.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,547,444 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,440 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 72.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,388,594 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,654 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,532,000 after purchasing an additional 877,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 504.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,461 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,172,000 after purchasing an additional 850,809 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $39.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

