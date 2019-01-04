Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of DCOM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. 843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,975. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $618.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, EVP Timothy Lenhoff sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $66,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $59,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.