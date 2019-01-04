Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in IDACORP Inc (IDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 371,856 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $36,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1,292.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $102.44.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coal producer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $408.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.79 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

