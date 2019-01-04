Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.03 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,258,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $38,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 1,466,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 367,865 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,087,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 701,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105,536 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 301,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $220.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.40 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

