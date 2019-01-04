Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. It aids in the dispensing, delivery, dosing and reimbursement of clinically intensive and specialty drugs. The company focuses on medication management programs for people with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, HIV, specialized infusion therapy and many other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. is headquartered in Flint, Michigan. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPLO. ValuEngine lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Diplomat Pharmacy stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 848,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,264. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 142.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,245.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 817.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

